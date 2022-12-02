Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,960,000 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the October 31st total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

NYSE BBD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,081,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,583,289. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.