Band Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $124.04 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.88 million and approximately $124.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.43 or 0.06282737 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00506619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.83 or 0.30814963 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

