Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.94.

BMO stock traded up C$1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 868,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The firm has a market cap of C$91.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.37.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

