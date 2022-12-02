Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE:BMO traded up C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.37. The stock has a market cap of C$91.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.73 and a 1 year high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

