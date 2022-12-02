Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $700.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $575.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of FICO opened at $621.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

