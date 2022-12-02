Barclays Raises Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €54.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €48.00 ($49.48) to €54.00 ($55.67) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($68.04) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($85.57) to €73.00 ($75.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €66.00 ($68.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Kingspan Group stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

