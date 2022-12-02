Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Edward P. Grace III Buys 1,523 Shares

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,523 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $20,697.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,523 shares in the company, valued at $374,037.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

MCI opened at $13.95 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Corporate Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.