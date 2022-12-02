Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $344.94 million and $19.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

