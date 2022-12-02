Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,075 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

