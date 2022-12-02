Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bechtle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bechtle from €58.00 ($59.79) to €51.00 ($52.58) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bechtle from €47.00 ($48.45) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

