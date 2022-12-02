Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $81.95 on Friday. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.