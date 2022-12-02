Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,130 ($13.52) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNLM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.71) to GBX 1,130 ($13.52) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.50).
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,007 ($12.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,213.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 867.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 827.52. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,453 ($17.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.09), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($522,375.98). In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.09), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($522,375.98). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($297,141.86).
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
