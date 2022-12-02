Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $7,974,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BACA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 2,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.