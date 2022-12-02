Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total transaction of 1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately 49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRK-B opened at 315.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 289.64 and its 200-day moving average is 289.55.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Rating)

Read More

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.