Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total transaction of 1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately 49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BRK-B opened at 315.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 289.64 and its 200-day moving average is 289.55.
About Berkshire Hathaway
