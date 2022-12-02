Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

BHLB stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 230,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

