bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Up 3.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.31 ($7.54) and last traded at €7.22 ($7.44). Approximately 5,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($7.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

