Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0894 on Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and $8.64 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

