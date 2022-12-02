Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,069. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

