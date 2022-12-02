BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 3.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 83,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 306,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

