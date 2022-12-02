BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 188,857 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.