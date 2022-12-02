BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
