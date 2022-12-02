Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Up 0.2%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 408 ($4.88). Approximately 1,929,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,504,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($4.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 465 ($5.56) to GBX 415 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.89.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

