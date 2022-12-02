Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $7,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

