Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

