Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Myles Bosman Sells 1,700 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$14,314.00.

BIR stock opened at C$10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.22.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

