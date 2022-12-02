BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2,112.92 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $16,923.50 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $2,112.92 billion and approximately $44.50 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243688 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,096.9239321 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,327,340.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

