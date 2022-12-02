BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $932.01 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

