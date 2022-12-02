BitShares 1-Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.58 million and $1.70 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008265 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,766,527 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

