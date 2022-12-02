BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,273 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.61% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.41 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

