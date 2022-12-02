Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. Black Hills also updated its FY22 guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

