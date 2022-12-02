BlackBerry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 18,930 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 8,161,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 469,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,392,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

