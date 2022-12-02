BlueArk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $653,301.75 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.25 million and $653,301.75 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183867 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $674,242.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

