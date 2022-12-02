BMO Capital Markets Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

