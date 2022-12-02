BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 85,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,505. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

