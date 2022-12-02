BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Stories

