Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $488,381.83 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

