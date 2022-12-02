Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

