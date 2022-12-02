Brett Dorton Sells 420 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $21,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMBC stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

