BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 12.9% in November

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255,245 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

