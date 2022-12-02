Brian S. Genson Sells 2,000 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NATH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. 3,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

