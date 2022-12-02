Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.