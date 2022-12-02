Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,552. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

