Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

