British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

