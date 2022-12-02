Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $2,280,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 85.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.3% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $539.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

