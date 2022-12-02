Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $271.40

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

