Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $21.07

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

ESI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,245,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

