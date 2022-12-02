Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $7.46

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.