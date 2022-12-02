Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $400.09

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $305.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $797.08. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.