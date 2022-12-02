Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 367.50

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 367.50 ($4.40).

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Stock Performance

LON:ROR opened at GBX 314.40 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.62. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.