Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 4.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,453,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,557 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 115,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

BAM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 33,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.